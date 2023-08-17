McDonald’s Presents: “The As Featured In Meal”

From classic films and binge-worthy comedies to hit songs and anime series, McDonald’s has been famously featured in entertainment for decades. Now, we’re giving fans a front-row seat to a new experience, headlined by some of their most beloved menu items.

Introducing the As Featured In Meal, a collection of fan-favorite menu items that have made iconic appearances throughout film, television and music. Starting August 14, the meal will be available in more than 100 countries across the globe and will co-star exclusive merch and never-before-seen content.

For a limited time, fans can relive the magic of their favorite characters and artists with one of three main menu items and sides – all famously featured. The meal will include a choice of 9-piece Chicken McNuggets, Quarter Pounder with Cheese or Big Mac Sandwich along with Medium World Famous Fries.

“It’s not only our real-life fans who have a go-to order, for decades our favorite movie and TV characters have, too,” said Morgan Flatley, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of New Business Ventures at McDonald’s. “The As Featured In Meal is our biggest Famous Order yet, celebrating the most memorable McDonald’s references across the world of entertainment.”

And of course, we want fans to feel just as fresh and famous as their McDonald’s meal.

Whether you enjoyed watching George Costanza’s date proclaim, “I haven’t had a Big Mac® in a long time,” on “Seinfeld” from Warner Bros. Discovery. Get it on the McDonald’s App, in-restaurant and via the Drive Thru at participating restaurants around the globe, while supplies last.