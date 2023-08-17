Sui Gas Announces Temporary Shutdowns for Maintenance

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announced temporary gas supply shutdowns in multiple areas due to essential maintenance work.

The scheduled shutdowns will ensure the safe installation of valves and the connection of main pipelines, but consumers are advised to make alternative arrangements and exercise caution during the gas outage.

Islamabad

On 17 August (today), the gas supply was scheduled to be temporarily suspended from 10 am to 6 pm in various localities, including Dhok Syedan Village, Hastal and Panj, Ta Ja Bara Village, College Mor Basad Qal Village, Galial Wedge, and Dockery Wedge.

Multan

A temporary gas shutdown is planned for Friday, 18 August, from 9 am to 9 pm. This will affect Khooni Bridge, Pak Gate, Bohar Gate, TBS Hospital Road, Chongi No. 14, and neighboring regions. The disruption is due to the connection of the main pipeline from Khooni Burj Chowk to Disposal Chowk. SNGPL advises residents to arrange for alternative heating and cooking methods during the downtime and ensure their gas appliances remain switched off.

Faisalabad

In Faisalabad, another temporary gas supply suspension is scheduled for Friday, 18 August, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The affected areas include Siddhupora, WAPDA Colony, Faizabad Area, King Basti, Chitriwala Chowk Area, Jatanwala Chowk, Akbarabad to Devo Bus Stand Area, FIC Hospital, DHQ Hospital, Allied Hospital, DCO Office, Dist. Council, District Jail, Chenab Club, Serena Hotel, and Race Course Road. The disruption is caused by the connection of the main pipeline at Jail Road.

SNGPL emphasizes the importance of adhering to safety measures during these temporary shutdowns. Residents are urged to make necessary arrangements and to keep their gas appliances switched off during the outage.