PIA Union Announces Closure of Ticket Booking Offices as Protest Against Privatization

As a protest against the impending privatization, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) ticket booking offices will remain inaccessible to the public for a period of two hours today (Thursday), as announced by the People’s Unity of PIA.

The secretary general of the union, Rana Kashif, revealed that this strategic closure will be observed across PIA booking offices nationwide, spanning from 3 pm to 5 pm. The motive behind this move is to voice their dissent against the proposed privatization of the national carrier.

During this time frame, ticket issuance to passengers will be temporarily suspended, said Rana Kashif, underlining that this step has been taken in pursuit of their charter of demands.

In a previous development, the CBA had issued a 48-hour ultimatum to both the PIA administration and the interim government, urging them to refrain from pursuing the privatization of the national airline.

The union emphasized that if their demands are not met, significant decisions will be made on the following day, Friday.

Notably, the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) approved the privatization of PIA during a meeting chaired by then Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar. This decision has triggered considerable unrest among the PIA workers, leading to such protests.