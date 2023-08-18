Govt to Seek Investment for Multan-Lahore Rail Project

The possibility of seeking investment for the Multan-Lahore section of the Main Line (ML-1) through a Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis would be explored.

This was stated by the caretaker Federal Minister for Communication, Railways & Maritime, Shahid Ashraf Tarar who received briefing on railways service delivery, operational, financial, and administrative matters. Secretary/Chairman Railways, Syed Mazhar Ali Shah briefed the Federal Minister.

The minister said that the safety of passengers is the top priority. Train operations should be safe for travelling passengers and Pakistan Railways should take immediate steps to ensure the safety of passengers. All train safety-related departments are required to conduct safety audits and assessments immediately. A comprehensive report on the identification of gaps, rectifications, and recommendations should be submitted within 7 days.

Tarar also said that ML-1 is an important and strategic project of CPEC that will be proactively moved forward for early implementation. The possibility of seeking investment for the Multan-Lahore section of the ML-1 through a BOT basis would also be explored.

The minister resolved that efforts would be made to focus on strategic initiatives to ensure safe and efficient service delivery besides improving the financial health of Pakistan Railway.