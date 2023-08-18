Pakistan’s Current Account Turns From Surplus to $809 Million Deficit

The country’s current account posted a deficit of $809 million in July 2023, compared to the surplus of $504 million posted in June.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the current account deficit (CAD) is down by 36 percent year-on-year against a deficit of $1.26 billion in July 2022.

Current Account Deficit (CAD) recorded at $0.8 billion in Jul 2023 against a deficit of $1.3 billion in Jul 2022.https://t.co/q3LNv3HOB0https://t.co/Od8ikVvXrd#SBPBOP pic.twitter.com/h07hbdjh1N — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) August 18, 2023

This drop comes after the current account returned surplus for four consecutive months between March-June 2023. During FY23, Pakistan’s current account deficit stood at $17.481 billion.

After consecutive four monthly surpluses, country reported a current account deficit of USD 809mn during Jul’23 CAB: -$809mn (-36% MoM)

Remittances: $2.0bn (-19% YoY, -7% MoM)

Total imports: $5.0bn (-17% YoY, +30% MoM)

Total exports: $2.7bn (-3% YoY, -1% MoM) @StateBank_Pak… pic.twitter.com/ATP53hU90Y — Arif Habib Limited (@ArifHabibLtd) August 18, 2023

A current account surplus occurs when foreign income exceeds expenditure. Last fiscal year’s restrictions on letters of credit (LCs) spread to all industries after the government decided to halt trade in exchange for a current account surplus.