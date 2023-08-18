Will Try to Ensure Financial Discipline For ‘Whatever the Allocated Time’: Caretaker PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday vowed to maintain financial discipline “for a month, two, three or whatever the allocated time is”.

Kakar assured participants of his interim cabinet’s inaugural meeting that he knew they didn’t have an indefinite mandate to serve the country but promised that his administration “will try to ensure financial discipline.”

“So that utmost duty — whether it’s for a month, two, three, or whatever the time frame is — we will demonstrate not through words but through actions,” he said.

“We will try to support new initiatives, whatever the law and Constitution allow us to do,” he further said, referring to the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The caretaker federal cabinet is expected to have an extended stay beyond its 90-day mandate after the Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday announced the schedule of new delimitations as per the new census approved by the Council of Common Interest (CCI) recently.

The new delimitation will take roughly four months, implying that the interim setup won’t have the time to hold General Elections within 90 days of the dissolution of provincial and national assemblies.