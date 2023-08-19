Here is What Xiaomi 13T Pro Will Look Like

Xiaomi is on the cusp of unveiling its flagship 13T series, and a sneak peek into the 13T Pro version has surfaced through leaked renders. While the phone bears a strong resemblance to the Redmi K60 Ultra, the leaked information hints at even more potent camera capabilities.

Anticipated to be available in Black and Blue variants, the smartphone showcases a square camera module. The former color option will be ensconced beneath a glass panel, while the latter will feature a vegan leather design.

The screen is projected to remain unchanged, boasting a 6.67” OLED panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a resolution of 1220p (slightly higher than 1080p). The chipset is likely to be the Dimensity 9200+, as indicated by its appearance on Geekbench earlier this month, which is also the same as the Redmi K60 Ultra.

On the rear, the camera, bearing the Leica brand, is expected to bring improvements. The setup includes a 50 MP primary shooter housing a Sony IMX707 sensor, a 50 MP telephoto lens with a maximum of 3x optical zoom, and a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

The transformation in the camera division is exclusively focused on the rear lenses; the front-facing camera will retain its 20 MP configuration, akin to the Redmi K60 Ultra. Likewise, other specifications that are going to stay the same are the IP68 rating, the 5,000 mAh battery, fortified by 120W fast charging, and the absence of both a micro SD slot and a 3.5mm audio jack.

A speculative rumor has suggested that Xiaomi might unveil the 13T series, including the Pro version, on September 1, most likely at the upcoming IFA Berlin event.

Via: Gsmarena, mysmartprice