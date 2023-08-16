Xiaomi Launches Redmi K60 Ultra Flagship Killer for Only $355

In December of last year, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi K60 series, which included three smartphones: the Redmi K60, Redmi K60E, and Redmi K60 Pro. Now, a new addition has been made to this lineup, namely the Redmi K60 Ultra.

Design and Display

The K60 Ultra boasts a 6.67-inch display with a resolution of 1.5K (2,712 x 1,220 pixels) and a remarkable peak brightness of 2,600 nits. It employs a 12-bit color depth and features 2,880Hz PWM dimming. The screen’s refresh rate stands at 144Hz, accompanied by a touch sampling rate of 480Hz.

Xiaomi hasn’t said anything about the display panel, but we are assuming it’s an OLED screen since it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also has support for HDR10+ as well as Dolby Vision.

Internals and Software

Running on the Dimensity 9200+ SoC, the Redmi K60 Ultra operates with the MIUI 14 interface. It offers the option of up to 24 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and an impressive 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage capacity.

Even the most affordable option offers 256 GB storage, so most people will not be needing a microSD card anyway.

Cameras

On the rear side, there is a camera module that houses a trio of cameras: a primary 54MP Sony IMX800 sensor (effectively 50MP) equipped with OIS and capable of recording 8K HDR10+ content, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

Xiaomi has designed the camera island with a metal dome DECO style, which extends the sides downward. For capturing selfies and facilitating video calls, a 20MP front-facing camera is provided. The selfie camera can do 1080p video recording at up to 120 FPS.

Battery and Pricing

Powering the entire system is a 5,000 mAh battery, which is promoted to offer 1.5 days of usage and achieve a full 100% charge in just 19 minutes when utilizing the included 120W charger.

For rapid charging, Xiaomi has incorporated its self-developed P1 chip, while the G1 chip handles battery management responsibilities within the Redmi K60 Ultra, keeping it from overheating.

Available in white, black, and green variants, the Redmi K60 Ultra is presented in five different memory configurations: 12 GB/256 GB, 16 GB/256 GB, 16 GB/512 GB, 16 GB/1 TB, and 24 GB/1 TB. These models are priced at $355, $385, $410, $450, and $495 respectively.

Redmi K60 Ultra Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 9200+

MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ CPU: Octa-core (1×3.35 GHz Cortex-X3 & 3×3.0 GHz Cortex-A715 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)

Octa-core (1×3.35 GHz Cortex-X3 & 3×3.0 GHz Cortex-A715 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU: Immortalis G715 MC11

Immortalis G715 MC11 OS : MIUI 14, Android 13

: MIUI 14, Android 13 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display : 6.67″ OLED with 1220 x 2712 pixels resolution, 144Hz, 68B colors, HDR10+

: Memory : RAM : 12 GB, 16 GB, 24 GB Internal : 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB Card slot : No

: Camera : Rear (Quad) : 50 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.49″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS

8 MP, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Front : 20 MP, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm

: Colors: Black, Green, White

Black, Green, White Fingerprint sensor: In-display

In-display Battery : 5,000 mAh, 120W fast charging

: 5,000 mAh, 120W fast charging Price: $355

Via: Gsmarena