Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE Launched With 90Hz Screen and Snapdragon 680 for €199

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Aug 16, 2023 | 11:38 am

After launching a gigantic, top-of-the-line tablet packed with premium features (Redmi Pad 6 Max), Xiaomi has also announced something for the masses.

Introducing the Redmi Pad SE, the newest addition to Xiaomi’s budget-friendly sub-brand tablet lineup. This device makes its global debut with a generously sized display aimed at delivering an outstanding visual experience, all while carrying an affordable price tag of only €199.

Redmi has chosen to outfit this tablet with the capable Snapdragon 680 chipset, constructed using the advanced 6nm manufacturing process. Alongside this, it offers a substantial 128 GB of internal storage, with the added convenience of a micro SD port that supports expansion by up to 1 TB. The tablet further provides a choice between three RAM capacities: 4 GB, 6 GB, or 8 GB.

The display measures 11 inches and employs an LCD panel, boasting a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels along with a refresh rate that can reach up to 90 Hz. The display is capable of a brightness output of 400 nits, a contrast ratio of 1500:1, and a certification from TUV Rheinland for its low blue light emissions.

Among its other specifications, the device operates on Android 13 with MIUI Pad 14 overlay, boasts a weight of 478g, and features dual-frequency Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

The front showcases a sleek bezel, cleverly concealing the 5 MP front-facing camera positioned at the upper edge (when held horizontally). Meanwhile, the tablet’s rear accommodates an 8 MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture, offering the capability to record videos in 1080p quality.

Adding to the multimedia experience, the Redmi Pad SE is outfitted with what is described as “large-size quad speakers,” and it extends support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio. Remarkably, it even retains a traditional 3.5 mm audio jack.

Additionally, the tablet incorporates a USB-C port to facilitate charging the 8,000 mAh battery. Unfortunately, the charging capacity is limited to 10W.

The Redmi Pad SE comes in three distinct color options: Lavender Purple, Graphite Gray, and Mint Green. Pricing is set at €199 for the 4 GB model, €229 for the 6 GB model, and €249 for the 8 GB variant. Certain retailers will also offer a dedicated cover in either Black or White, providing added comfort and protection at an undisclosed additional cost.

Via: Gsmarena

