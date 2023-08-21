Admissions Open for Fall 2023 at HSM-UMT

Dr Hasan Murad School of Management (HSM) at the University of Management and Technology (UMT) – Ranked the No.1 Private Sector University in Pakistan by Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2023 – is pleased to announce that admissions for Fall 2023 are now open. With a legacy of over 33 years in developing industry leaders, HSM continues to uphold its commitment to providing quality education and producing graduates equipped with the skills and knowledge demanded by the corporate world.

HSM offers a wide range of programs at the undergraduate, post-ADP, graduate, and doctoral levels, ensuring that students can find the academic path that aligns with their career aspirations.

The programs at HSM are accredited by the prestigious National Business Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC) and the South Asian Quality Assurance System (SAQS), attesting to the school’s commitment to maintaining high educational standards.

HSM is among the only three business/management schools in Punjab that have NBEAC W category (highest) full accreditation. With a student population exceeding 2000 and an alumni network of 6000+ accomplished individuals, HSM boasts an impressive academic community. The institution is further distinguished by its exceptional faculty, comprising over 70 members, of which more than 40 hold PhDs and 29 possess foreign qualifications.

Undergraduate Programs: Shaping Future Business Leaders

HSM’s undergraduate programs are designed to prepare students for the challenges of the modern business landscape. The programs offered include:

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

Bachelor of Business and Information Systems (BBIS)

BS Accounting and Finance (BSAF)

BS Operations and Supply Chain Management (BSOSCM)

BS Economics (BS ECO)

BS Entrepreneurship (BSEN)

Furthermore, undergraduate students at HSM have the unique opportunity to customize their educational experience by choosing minors from a selection of disciplines offered by 19 schools within UMT. This interdisciplinary approach empowers students to develop a well-rounded skill set and enhances their employability in diverse industries.

Undergraduate students at HSM also have the opportunity to opt for Cooperative Education (COOP) /COOP Workplace experience in their final semester. Cooperative Education (COOP) is a structured program that blends classroom-based learning and work-based learning skills converting students into talented and insightful graduates. Through this program, students get paid to work in an industry related to their field for a duration of 4-6 months.

Post ADP Programs: Continuing Education Excellence

HSM also offers Post ADP programs for students who have completed their associate degrees. The Post ADP programs at HSM include:

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

Bachelor of Business and Information Systems (BBIS)

BS Accounting and Finance (BSAF)

BS Operations and Supply Chain Management (BSOSCM)

BS Economics (BSECO)

These programs allow students to further advance their education and gain specialized knowledge in their chosen fields.

Graduate Programs: Advancing Professional Careers

For those seeking to take their careers to new heights, HSM offers a comprehensive range of graduate programs that cater to various areas of expertise. The available programs include:

Executive MBA

MBA

MS Management

MS Strategic Human Resource Management

MS Marketing

MS Business Analytics

MS Finance

MS Islamic Banking and Finance

MS Supply Chain Management

MS Economics

These programs provide a holistic understanding of business concepts and equip students with the skills needed to excel in leadership roles.

Doctoral Programs: Pioneering Research and Thought Leadership

HSM’s doctoral programs are designed for individuals who aspire to contribute to the field of management sciences through rigorous research and academic excellence. The doctoral programs available at HSM include:

PhD Management

PhD Economics

PhD Islamic Banking and Finance

PhD Statistics

These programs foster intellectual curiosity and provide a platform for scholars to delve deeper into their areas of interest, shaping the future of academia and industry practices.

Prospective students interested in applying to HSM can visit the HSM admissions office located at the University of Management and Technology, C-II, Johar Town, Lahore, Pakistan. Alternatively, inquiries can be made via email at [email protected] or by calling 042 111 868 868.

HSM at UMT is dedicated to nurturing exceptional talent, fostering innovation, and producing graduates who will make a meaningful impact in the world of business. Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of this distinguished institution.

Apply now for Fall 2023 admissions at Dr Hasan Murad School of Management!