AirSial Launches Flights to Saudi Arabia From More Pakistani Cities

AirSial has taken a significant stride in its international endeavors by expanding its flights to Jeddah. Commencing operations, the airline is set to offer two weekly flights from Sialkot, along with five weekly flights each from Multan and Karachi.

In a noteworthy inauguration event held at Sialkot International Airport, the UAE Consul General in Karachi, Bakheet Ateeq Al-Rumaithi, together with AirSial Chairman Fazal Jilani, officially launched the airline’s maiden international flight.

The event was graced by a modest yet elegant ceremony, highlighted by a symbolic cake-cutting gesture. Esteemed representatives from Sialkot International Airport and AirSial were also in attendance, adding to the significance of the occasion.

Al-Rumaithi extended his heartfelt congratulations to AirSial’s Chairman and the entire team for the successful expansion of the airline’s international flight operations.

He commended the journey of progress, emphasizing that the launch of international airlines serves as another remarkable achievement, following the construction of an international airport by Sialkot’s business community.

Reflecting on his personal experience, the UAE Consul General shared, “I have traveled with AirSial and my experience was nothing short of excellent.”

AirSial’s foray into international operations follows its debut in the domestic skies on December 25, 2020, when it launched Airbus A320-200 aircraft to serve the Karachi-Islamabad route. The initial fleet consisted of three Airbus A320-200 planes.

The airline, which was envisioned by members of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has obtained authorized airline status and has swiftly become a notable player in the aviation industry.