Drugs Worth Rs. 7.4 Billion Seized in Balochistan

A significant drug seizure operation was successfully carried out by the Pakistan Coast Guards in Pasni, Balochistan, resulting in the recovery of a staggering 1488 kilograms of narcotics valued at approximately $24.83 million (Rs. 7.4 billion).

According to details, the operation was initiated following credible intelligence regarding a large-scale drug smuggling endeavor. In response, specialized search parties were promptly assembled to address the imminent threat.

In a swift and coordinated effort, the authorities swooped in and confiscated a massive quantity of drugs, amounting to 1488 kilograms. These illicit substances were suspected to be destined for illegal trafficking activities later that very night.

The spokesperson for the Coast Guard further conveyed that the estimated international market value of these seized narcotics stands at a staggering $24.83 million.

This achievement comes on the heels of previous successful joint operations.

A collaboration between the Pakistan Navy and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) yielded remarkable results in the realm of counter-narcotics endeavors.

In the expansive North Arabian Sea, a combined Intelligence Based Counter Narcotics Operation bore fruit, as the teams managed to interdict and seize around 4,020 kilograms of hashish.

The street value of this confiscated contraband tallies up to an impressive $65.148 million (Rs. 19.2 billion) in the global narcotics market, as stated in a Pakistan Navy press release.

Notably, the Pakistan Navy’s persistent efforts in countering drug smuggling were further demonstrated in a distinct operation conducted earlier in March.

On this occasion, a Pakistan Navy vessel operating in the Arabian Sea apprehended smugglers and successfully recovered 280 kilograms of crystal meth. The estimated market worth of the seized drugs amounted to a staggering Rs. 4 billion.