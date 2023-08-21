Islamabad Police Targets Over 700 Social Media Accounts in Anti-Hate Campaign

The Violent Extremism Prevention Unit (VEPU) under Islamabad Police has undertaken a robust initiative to curb online hate and extremist content. In the last six months, VEPU has successfully identified more than 700 accounts disseminating religious and terrorism-related materials across X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

VEPU has collaborated with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and has formally requested the closure of these accounts. Over 200 have already been blocked, reflecting the unit’s commitment to neutralize the influence of extremist narratives.

Established earlier this year, VEPU operates under Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. The unit’s mandate involves combatting the propagation of hate, religious intolerance, and divisive propaganda on social media.

The unit’s spokesperson reiterated their dedication to eradicating extremism without bias, emphasizing their swift action against individuals who spread harmful ideologies through social media.

Apart from its online efforts, VEPU has engaged proactively with educational institutions, seminaries, and mosques to counteract extremist narratives. The unit’s approach encompasses vigilant monitoring of websites and social media platforms to curtail political, linguistic, sectarian, and religious extremist content.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the driving force behind VEPU’s inception, has called upon citizens to refrain from participating in activities that fuel hatred or spread misinformation about institutions via social media. The capital police are encouraging individuals to promptly report such activities, thus aiding the ongoing peacekeeping endeavors.

