Four Pakistanis Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Saudi Arabia

Five individuals, including four Pakistanis, have been apprehended in Saudi Arabia on allegations of drug trafficking. The arrests were made following a joint effort between Saudi intelligence agencies and the anti-narcotics department in Riyadh.
Saudi authorities acted after receiving credible information about the drug dealers. According to a report from a Saudi news agency, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control confirmed that the four Pakistanis were found in possession of 1.9 kilograms of methamphetamine, otherwise known as ice. In a separate incident in Makkah, the fifth suspect was taken into custody, with 3.4 kilograms of hashish confiscated from their belongings.
All five have been transferred to a police station to undergo legal procedures.
In a parallel development, in the Jazan province, border guards encountered drug traffickers during their routine patrols. The suspects managed to evade capture, leaving behind a staggering 111 kilograms of illicit drugs. This incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by Saudi authorities in curbing drug smuggling in various regions of the country.