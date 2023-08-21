Illegal Water Trade Flourishes Amidst Water Shortage in Islamabad and Rawalpindi

The shortage of water in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has given rise to an alarming surge in illegal water trade, with private water tankers and hydrants operating outside the bounds of the law. Attempts to curb this burgeoning illicit industry have fallen short, allowing a private tankers mafia and unauthorized commercial tube wells to thrive.

Hundreds of unlicensed hydrants and tankers are currently operational in the twin cities. These activities require immediate regulation by local authorities such as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA). The illegal water trade has become an unfortunate necessity for residents facing acute water scarcity, with a single tanker costing between Rs. 2,200 and Rs. 2,500.

ALSO READ Ministry Identifies Several Constraints Hampering $15 Billion Export Potential of IT Sector

Providing water to residents is the responsibility of CDA in Islamabad and WASA in Rawalpindi. However, both are struggling due to resource limitations. CDA relies primarily on Simly Dam and its tube wells, while WASA depends on Rawal Dam and its tube wells. The uncontrolled growth of illegal hydrants has led to a drastic depletion of groundwater.

The situation prompted the CDA to disconnect 40 illegal water supply connections. Yet, the senior official of the Islamabad District Administration noted that shutting down private tanker services would leave hundreds without water, emphasizing the government’s responsibility to provide this basic necessity.

A similar sentiment was echoed by the Rawalpindi district administration, which established a committee to address illegal hydrants and supply clean water to citizens at reasonable rates, as per a high court order from the previous year. However, the committee’s work has yet to begin.

WASA spokesperson Umer Farooq confirmed that the agency had surveyed the area and identified 59 illegal water hydrants, which would be regularized. The district administration also set up a committee to establish water tanker charges. The agency’s focus remains on delivering quality drinking water to citizens through these hydrants.

As the water shortage continues to grip the twin cities, the fight against the illegal water trade remains a challenge for authorities struggling to balance the urgent need for water access with the necessity of enforcing regulations.