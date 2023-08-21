Polio Vaccination Resumes in Khyber District as Police Boycott Ends

The seven-day polio vaccination campaign has regained momentum across the Khyber district in Peshawar division as police authorities have ended their security provision boycott against health teams.

The campaign faced an abrupt halt on 7 August when a substantial number of Khyber police personnel withdrew their security support, wanting the same service structure as the rest of the province.

Following extensive negotiations, the police agreed to end their boycott, allowing the polio vaccination drive to recommence on 15 August. The health authorities are ensuring ‘full intensity’ in their efforts to vaccinate children under the age of five, with a security guarantee from the local police.

The campaign has deployed 965 health teams to administer polio drops to approximately 195,716 children. To bolster the effectiveness of the campaign, a new approach has been adopted: the fractional dose of inactivated poliovirus (IPV) vaccine is being administered to four-month-old children.

This strategy, which has demonstrated positive outcomes in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is being supplemented by the traditional methods of oral polio vaccination (OPV) and injectable polio vaccine (IPV) for children both below and beyond four months of age.

Communication Officer of the Polio Eradication Program Afzal Shinwari expressed optimism about the campaign’s success. The mobilization efforts have focused on raising awareness among communities, youth, tribal leaders, religious figures, and influencers. This proactive approach has led to increased cooperation among the public, with parents bringing their children for vaccination on their own accord.

As the campaign proceeds, the local police, under the leadership of SP Investigation Zia Hussain, have augmented security measures to ensure smooth operations and deter disruptions. Rigorous checks at entry and exit points of the district, along with enhanced security for vaccination teams, have become a priority for the police force.

With the collaboration of health authorities, police, and community influencers, the ongoing campaign is anticipated to yield positive results and contribute to the ongoing efforts to eliminate polio from the region.