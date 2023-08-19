Outgoing Chief Minister Sindh Announces Payment of Seven Months’ Salary

By Asma Sajid | Published Aug 19, 2023 | 5:08 pm

The finance department of the Sindh government, on orders of the outgoing Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, extended an act of goodwill. The chief secretariat employees were granted seven months’ worth of basic salaries.

This was made possible through the release of over Rs. 200 million by the finance department of the Sindh government. CM Shah, during his tenure, ordered this significant disbursement of funds before his departure from office.

While the finance department initially possessed Rs. 60 million for this purpose, the outstanding balance of Rs. 140 million was procured by deducting sums from various other funds.

It is important to note that the Sindh government had already approved a 35 percent salary increase for provincial government employees as part of the annual budget 2023-24, which had been effective across various pay grades.

>