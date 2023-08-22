Health Card Suspended Again in KP Due to Money Shortage

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is once again grappling with a halt in medical treatment provided under the Sehat Insaf card scheme due to financial constraints.

The authorities have announced a temporary suspension of new admissions to the health card program, effective immediately. However, emergency medical services will still be available, subject to prior authorization.

Citing the reasons behind the interruption, administrative sources revealed that the healthcare services have been paused due to a scarcity of funds. Notably, a staggering Rs. 21 million has remained unpaid for over a year, significantly hampering the smooth operation of the health initiative.

Furthermore, officials highlighted that despite the government’s release of a Rs. 1 million installment, the associated funds have not yet been received, exacerbating the financial strain. This situation has left beneficiaries concerned about their access to essential medical care and highlights the pressing need for sustainable funding to ensure the continuity of the Sahat Insaf card program.