Interim Commerce Minister Proposes Setting Up Business Parks in Major Cities

In a bid to consolidate Pakistan’s global trade connections, Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries & Production Gohar Ejaz has proposed establishing Business Parks in major cities.

During a meeting with prominent exporters and traders held on Tuesday, the minister said that these parks or facilitation centers for traders would be designed to serve as hubs for foreign traders, enhancing trade relationships and driving economic growth.

Fawad Mukhtar, CEO of Fatima Fertilizer, Anwaar Ahmad Ghani, CEO of Ghani Glass Ltd, Mian M Ahsan of US Apparel, Shahid Soorty, CEO of Soorty Textile, Fawad Javaid of Din Textile, and Faisal Afridi of Haier Appliances were all part of the meeting.

The minister reiterated his determination to explore every avenue possible to realize Pakistan’s export potential. He observed that the proposed Business Parks would act as vital stepping stones in realizing Pakistan’s economic growth.

With a focus on immediate solutions, the establishment of buying houses or the utilization of rental buildings managed by the local business community also came under discussion. These measures would aim at addressing the pressing need for the facilitation of foreign traders.

Expressing his resolute commitment to increasing the country’s exports, Ejaz emphasized the necessity to adopt a strategic approach. The minister proposed targeting specific countries according to their respective sectors, thus maximizing the impact of Pakistan’s export efforts.

This tailored strategy, he said, will yield more favorable results and enhance Pakistan’s global trade relationships. Promising the full support of the government to the business community, the minister assured that their concerns and challenges will be effectively addressed.

To facilitate Pakistani entrepreneurs on the international stage, he directed relevant authorities to ensure comprehensive assistance through the ministry’s Trade and Investment officers posted in missions abroad.

During the meeting, establishing efficient banking channels to facilitate seamless trade, particularly with Central Asian countries was also discussed. He said that the government’s focus on fostering strong economic ties with these nations reflects the government’s commitment to expanding Pakistan’s trade horizons.