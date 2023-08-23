Female Students From Islamabad’s Rural Areas to Get Cheap Transport

Humak Girls College students from adjacent locations will soon be able to use an online app to commute to Model Town Humak.

According to a media report, ‘The Movers’ would offer students cheap transportation. The app will provide Pind Malikan and Pind Mughlaan students with a 20% discount on the ride to Humak.

‘The Movers’ CEO Ali Zia revealed this information during a lecture at Model College for Girls, Humak. The app and the service will be launched nationwide on August 25.

Zia stated that they are also working to promote education, health, and economic growth in Pakistan. He shared his plan to assist the college in giving the basic necessities to its students. “Our children should never compromise on their dignity,” he added.

The college Principal Humaira Aagha highlighted that Pind Malikan and Pind Mughlaan have the most issues pertaining to transport and basic necessities. Zia promised reasonable transportation to female students and announced a 20% app discount for female students from these villages.