All-New BAIC BJ40 Unveiled With Modern Look

The second-generation BAIC BJ40 has finally been unveiled. The off-road body-on-frame SUV has modern technologies including a double screen in the cabin, LED lights, self-driving functionality, etc.

The first-generation BJ40 is a body-on-frame SUV that is still sold in China and elsewhere.

The exterior design of the first generation BJ40 resembles the Jeep Wrangler, which is hardly surprising considering BAIC is known for its BJ80 SUV, a clone of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. BJ40 was among the first indigenous SUVs that became popular in China. Although, it needed a new generation badly, and here it is.

The second-generation BAIC BJ40 uses the brand’s current design language from BJ60 — a full-sized SUV that went on sale last year. It has an LED grille and rectangular headlights — no longer a Jeep Wrangler imitation.

The second generation retains its blocky proportions and a high bonnet line. Other elements include frameless doors, massive side-view mirrors, huge bumpers, and lots of plastic trim in the lower body. A two-piece tailgate is another interesting feature. A swing-out tailgate with a spare wheel is also standard.

The new BJ40 is BAIC’s most modern SUV inside. A BJ60-inspired three-spoke circular steering wheel sits in front of the digital instrument display. BJ40’s main feature is a double screen ‘floating’ above the central console.

The driver’s center control touch screen is the first monitor. The second one is for the front passenger. Although the screen sizes are currently unknown, they appear to be huge.

The climate control vents are situated under the displays. The middle tunnel contains a wireless charging pad, buttons, a retractable gear selector, and cup holders. Like the old model, the all-new BJ40 has a five-seat cabin.

Furthermore, it has a HYCET 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 245 horsepower and 385 Nm of torque. The power is sent to the rear wheels (in normal mode) via an eight-speed ZF torque converter automatic gearbox. The drivetrain has a part-time four-wheel drive system with a lockable differential.

At the Chengdu Auto Show on August 25, China will begin the pre-sale of the new BJ40. For now, the price and other details are unknown. However, speculations suggest that it will cost in the neighborhood of Rs. 8 million to Rs. 12 million.