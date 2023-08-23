Microsoft Paint Will Soon Let You Create Images With Just Words

The AI hype has taken the tech industry by storm and Microsoft Paint is going to be the latest app to join the party.

As detailed in a report by Windows Central, Microsoft is actively investigating avenues to incorporate AI-driven functionalities into the Windows 11 version of the app. These enhancements might encompass capabilities such as generating a canvas from a given text prompt.

Insiders familiar with the matter have shared with Windows Central that the AI aspect is set to harness the identical technology that powers Bing’s Image Creator. This particular tool has the capacity to craft an image based solely on a provided description.

To offer a glimpse of the new AI integration, the report from Windows Central also shows an internal mock-up of what it could look like.

There is a button labeled “Magic Paint,” accompanied by a sidebar that offers the option to input a description of an image for the purpose of generating it. Evidently, the generated image can subsequently be transferred onto your canvas, permitting potential adjustments. However, it’s too early to talk details of the process.

Beyond Paint, Microsoft is also planning to imbue AI capabilities into other applications including Photos, the Camera app, and the Snipping Tool. In the context of Photos, this could involve introducing a novel feature enabling the identification of individuals or objects within a photo. This identification could then facilitate the action of cutting and pasting them into alternate areas.

Regarding the Snipping Tool and the Camera app, Microsoft is reportedly considering the integration of optical character recognition (OCR) technology into both applications. The inclusion of OCR has the potential to empower each app to recognize text present in photographs or screenshots.

While it remains uncertain whether Microsoft will ultimately introduce these enhancements, the prospect is hardly astonishing, considering the multitude of AI tools the company has introduced over the past year.

