Microsoft Has Made Xbox Controller Repair A Lot Easier

Microsoft has started selling first-party Xbox controller parts in its online store, making repairs much cheaper and easier than before.

Whether you own the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller or the standard Xbox Wireless Controller, you can now conveniently purchase replacement boards, sticks, buttons, covers, and more directly from the Microsoft store.

This move is great news for users experiencing issues with their controllers, such as broken shoulder buttons or drifting sticks, as they no longer need to rely on third-party sources for parts and repair instructions. This option can be a cost-effective alternative to buying brand-new controllers, which can be priced at $59.99 for the standard version or as high as $179.99 for the Elite Series 2.

ALSO READ Microsoft Reports Healthy Profits Despite Slump in Windows and PC Sales

For the Elite series 2 controller, the repair kits range in price from $23.99 for button sets to $59.99 for a replacement PCBA and motor assembly. On the other hand, the standard controller’s prices are more affordable, starting at $19.99 for just the top case and going up to $34.99 for the PCBA and vibration motor replacement. These replacement top cases and buttons come in black and white variants, though fluorescent color fans will be disappointed as they are not available.

iFixit also provides a selection of controller parts, and it is important to highlight that these parts come with a “lifetime” guarantee. In contrast, Microsoft’s parts have a standard warranty period of one year.

ALSO READ Microsoft is Finally Set to Buy Activision Blizzard After Beating FTC in Court

The news of this program was shared by Brad Rossetti, Xbox insider program lead for Microsoft, through a tweet this afternoon. It seems that the program has been active for approximately a week now. As part of this initiative, gamers can access downloadable instructions, and there is also an official instructional video available on YouTube, guiding users on how to repair their controllers.