Poisonous Tea Hospitalizes Nine Children in Shakargarh

On Tuesday, nine children from the same extended family were rushed to the hospital after consuming poisonous tea in the village of Bastan, situated in the Shakargarh tehsil. According to a spokesperson from Rescue 1122, Hurmat Ali, an urgent call was received from the village.

Ambulances were dispatched from both Shakargarh and Narowal to the affected village. The children, identified as Saifullah (2), Asadullah (7), Maryam (10), Farooq (7), Sameera (8), Shadab (2), Anisa (6), Khizr (4), and Abdullah Naveed (11), experienced excruciating stomach pain and severe vomiting.

Initial findings revealed a shocking cause behind the children’s ailment. A lizard had inadvertently made its way into the tea that the youngsters had ingested. The rescuers acted promptly and transferred the distressed children to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Narowal for immediate medical attention.

Dr. Muhammad Bilal, attending the emergency ward at DHQ hospital, reported that the condition of the children is now stable and they are out of danger. The incident has raised concerns about the safety and hygiene standards of food and beverages in the area, prompting local authorities to investigate further and ensure such incidents are prevented in the future.