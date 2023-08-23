Rescued Battagram Cable Car Students Shine Bright in Matric Exams

Three students from Government High School, Batangi Pashto Alai, Battagram, who were recently trapped in a cable car, have scored high marks in their matric board exams. They were rescued safely after several hours by locals, with assistance from Pakistan Army.

The students, Attaullah, Niaz Muhammad, and Osama, all scored in the top 10 percent of their class. Attaullah, son of Kifayatullah Shah, achieved an outstanding score of 442 marks.

Niaz Muhammad, son of Umar Zeib, accomplished a score of 412 marks, and Osama, son of Muhammad Sharif, secured 391 marks.

The students’ parents are incredibly proud of their accomplishments. They said that their children’s hard work and dedication have paid off, and they are grateful for the support of their teachers and community.

Cable Car Incident Battagram

Eight people, which included seven students and a teacher, were rescued after being trapped in a cable car that hung high over a valley when two of the three lines broke. The rescue took hours and was led by the army.

According to officials, students were going to their school in the mountainous Battagram district on Tuesday when the incident occurred, and two lines snapped about 182 meters (597 feet) above the ground.

Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, announced the end of the 13-hour rescue mission on X, formerly called Twitter.