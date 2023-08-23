University of Peshawar Demands Money From Government to Pay Employee Salaries

The University of Peshawar (UoP) is grappling with an acute shortage of funds, casting uncertainty over the payment of its employees’ salaries for the month of August.

The administrative body of the institution has dispatched an urgent letter to the higher education department, imploring the provincial government to disburse the much-needed funds to alleviate its fiscal issues.

The letter outlines an exigent requirement of Rs. 325 million. Notably, a significant portion of Rs. 200 million is earmarked for the disbursement of employee salaries, Rs. 35 million for electricity expenses, Rs. 100 million to honor the pensions of retired staff, and Rs. 20 million to meet sundry incidental outlays.

The acting vice-chancellor of UoP emphasized that refusal to extend financial aid would have grave ramifications. Not only would the plight of the employees be exacerbated, but the overall functioning of the institution could also face disruptions.

In response, the governor, chief minister, and higher education department have been apprised of the dire circumstances. The university administration remains hopeful that the release of the requisite funds will fix its problems.