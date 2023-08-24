First Time Ind vs Pak Cricket Match Tickets on a Pakistani Platform – Almost Sold Out Within Hours

Rivalries of the cricketing world fill the fans with unmatched excitement when their teams are to face off against each other, especially on grand stages. For the fans, their emotions, pride, and bragging rights are on the line. India versus Pakistan is the biggest cricketing rivalry with insane global viewership stats.

Matches between these two countries are much anticipated because these two rivals have not faced off in a bilateral series since 2012-13. So, tournaments are the only places where the two giants battle it out with inswinging yorkers, classy cover drives, incredible on-field agility, and sneaky behind-the-stumps dismissals.

Legends are made, hearts are broken, and tears are shed on every such encounter. Now, the same madness can be foreseen for the upcoming Pakistan-India clash in the Asia Cup scheduled for the 2nd of September. And tickets almost getting sold out within hours has proven it! Pakistan had to wait for 15 long years for the hosting rights of the Asia Cup. Also, for the first time ever, all tickets are on sale online exclusively via the largest Pakistani ticket-booking platform, Bookme.

The first batch of Pakistan versus India tickets have been sold out in a record time, and now the later announced second batch is also close to getting completely sold out.

Indian fans want to see their team’s redemption after last year’s loss in the Super Four of the Asia Cup. Whereas Pakistani fans will be wishing to continue the last clash’s dominance and make a statement.

The nail-biting contest of the previous edition, with Virat’s aggressive 60 off 44 and Muhammad Nawaz’s all-rounder heroics with bat and bowl immensely contributed to the excitement for the upcoming matchup.

The stage is set in Kandy for the epic encounter, and this is your last chance to be there and experience it live from the stands.