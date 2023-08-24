Heavy Objects Seen Flying Amid Thunderstorm in Makkah

By Salman Ahmed | Published Aug 24, 2023 | 1:48 pm

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Makkah, Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest sites, experienced unexpected weather on Tuesday. Intense storms and rain caused chaos and disrupted the activities of pilgrims.

Pilgrims performing the Tawaf were caught in a downpour, as seen in videos circulating online. Many of them were drenched, and the wet floors caused some to slip. Lightning illuminated the night sky, striking the famous Fairmont Makkah Clock Royal Tower hotel.

ALSO READ

Some videos even showed heavy objects flying around during the thunderstorm, causing panic among the pilgrims and locals.

 

Hussain al-Qahtani from the National Center for Meteorology mentioned on X (formerly Twitter) that the winds reached speeds up to 80 km/hour. Within a single day, Makkah’s al-Kakiyyah neighborhood measured a rainfall of 1.8 inches.

Footage also revealed mild flooding in parts of Makkah, forcing residents to seek cover and stop traffic. The weather was similar to the 2015 storm when a crane at the Grand Mosque collapsed, leading to over 100 casualties and injuring many.

This time around, Saudi officials confirmed that there were no major incidents or injuries from Tuesday’s weather events.

ALSO READ

By Wednesday morning, the flash floods had mostly cleared. However, locals felt that there was still potential for danger.

As quoted by AFP, Abu Mayyada, a Mecca resident, was out buying cigarettes and petrol when a sandstorm hit. He lost control of his vehicle and started listening to the Quran on the radio to calm himself down.

Another resident, Mohammed, said that a sudden downpour caused panic at the Grand Mosque.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Exclusive Footage of Horrifying Ordeal of People Trapped in Battagram Cable Car
Read more in lens

proproperty

Multan’s Anti-Encroachment Effort Gains Traction
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>