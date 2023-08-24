Heavy Objects Seen Flying Amid Thunderstorm in Makkah

Makkah, Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest sites, experienced unexpected weather on Tuesday. Intense storms and rain caused chaos and disrupted the activities of pilgrims.

Pilgrims performing the Tawaf were caught in a downpour, as seen in videos circulating online. Many of them were drenched, and the wet floors caused some to slip. Lightning illuminated the night sky, striking the famous Fairmont Makkah Clock Royal Tower hotel.

ALSO READ 32% of Pakistani Companies Blame Corruption as a Major Hurdle

Some videos even showed heavy objects flying around during the thunderstorm, causing panic among the pilgrims and locals.

Sandy chaos caused by thunderstorm downbursts in Mecca pic.twitter.com/rHBFUM9utU — What the media hides. (@narrative_hole) August 22, 2023

Lightning striking Mecca's clock tower, one of the tallest buildings in the world. pic.twitter.com/Xo3NJbDboN — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 13, 2023

A powerful thunderstorm hit the Saudi Arabian city of Mecca 👀 pic.twitter.com/6PrztRigAH — HumanDilemma (@HumanDilemma_) August 23, 2023

The scene of Mecca Sharif pic.twitter.com/4h9bLghReo — Abu Ammar (@AbuAmmar373) August 23, 2023

People getting swept away during sudden thunderstorm downburst in the holy Islamic city of Mecca pic.twitter.com/OfkQYKMsER — What the media hides. (@narrative_hole) August 22, 2023

Hussain al-Qahtani from the National Center for Meteorology mentioned on X (formerly Twitter) that the winds reached speeds up to 80 km/hour. Within a single day, Makkah’s al-Kakiyyah neighborhood measured a rainfall of 1.8 inches.

Footage also revealed mild flooding in parts of Makkah, forcing residents to seek cover and stop traffic. The weather was similar to the 2015 storm when a crane at the Grand Mosque collapsed, leading to over 100 casualties and injuring many.

This time around, Saudi officials confirmed that there were no major incidents or injuries from Tuesday’s weather events.

By Wednesday morning, the flash floods had mostly cleared. However, locals felt that there was still potential for danger.

As quoted by AFP, Abu Mayyada, a Mecca resident, was out buying cigarettes and petrol when a sandstorm hit. He lost control of his vehicle and started listening to the Quran on the radio to calm himself down.

Another resident, Mohammed, said that a sudden downpour caused panic at the Grand Mosque.