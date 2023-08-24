Karachi Successfully Hosts the Last Zindigi Prize Regional of the Year, Spotlight Shifts to National Finals in Islamabad

The Zindigi Prize, a pioneering competition at the forefront of social entrepreneurship, marked the successful conclusion of its Regional Events with a spectacular closing ceremony in Karachi.

Spanning three dynamic days, the event was a collaborative effort between Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, and Bahria University Karachi. It showcased a lineup of boundless potential and initiative concepts from young visionaries, leaving a lasting mark on the national entrepreneurial stage.

The Kangroo AI team from NED University Karachi clinched the coveted first place, with Calcix International from the University of Karachi named as the first runner-up. The second runner-up honor went to Smart Pakistan from IBA Karachi. These achievements highlight the rich creativity and innovation found in Pakistan’s youth.

Distinguished guests at the closing ceremony included Dr. Farhan Essa, Founder & CEO of Essa Laboratories; Tahir Mahmood, President of the Pakistan Institute of Entrepreneurship; Noman Azhar, Chief Officer of Zindigi; and Waqas Anis, Chief Digital Officer of JS Bank. Their insights emphasized the vital role of entrepreneurship in advancing societal growth.

Mr. Khurram Shehzad, Head of Integration and partnerships at Zindigi, commented, “The Zindigi Prize’s remarkable success is a testament to our collective efforts. Through this platform, we aim to equip young entrepreneurs with the resources they need to develop and realize their innovative ideas.

With the regional events behind us, we are now fully focused on the upcoming national finals.”

As the regional series concludes, all eyes turn to the highly anticipated national finals of the Zindigi Prize, where participants from across the country will gather for the chance to become the Zindigi Prize winners.

The Zindigi Prize has crafted an inspiring narrative that elevates the dreams of emerging entrepreneurs, signaling a new era of sustainable innovation. The event’s overwhelming success highlights the essential role of collaboration, mentorship, and support in nurturing a thriving culture of creativity.