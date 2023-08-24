Punjab Advocate General’s Office Reduces Fuel Quota for Cars

Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq has reduced the petrol allotment for Advocate General Office vehicles to promote sustainability.

According to the latest notification, the monthly petrol allocation for 1800cc automobiles has been reduced from 500 to 300 liters. For cars below 1300cc, the fuel quota has been reduced to 200 liters, down from 300.

For cars below 1000cc, the petrol limit has been slashed from 200 to 100 liters. Finally, a different category of vehicles with less than 1300cc engines will receive 100 liters of fuel every month instead of 120.

ALSO READ Tesla to Make EV Batteries in Indonesia to Capture South Asian Market

According to the report, it is a long-term policy that encourages eco-friendliness and austerity. The department spokesperson told the media such administrative decisions will create an example for other departments and public offices, emphasizing the necessity of sustainable government operations.

The spokesperson added that the Advocate General’s Office shows economic restraint and prioritizes environmental issues by modifying fuel allowances. The department hoped that, given the growing emphasis on sustainability and responsible governance, the decision would be well received.