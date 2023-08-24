SBP Issues Rs. 75 Commemorative Coin to Mark 75th Anniversary of Pak-US Diplomatic Relations

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued a commemorative coin of 75 rupees during a ceremony held in Islamabad on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the US.

Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi was the Chief Guest at the occasion while US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome attended as a Guest of Honor.

The coin will be issued through the exchange counters of SBP Banking Services Corporation from August 25, 2023 (Friday). The coin is in a round shape milled with serrations on the edge, diameter of 30.00 mm, weighs 13.5 grams, and has Cupro-Nickel metal contents.

In his welcome address, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad thanked both the foreign secretary and the US envoy for their participation in the event. He said that the issuance of the commemorative coin is a manifestation of the importance both countries attach to their relationship, and the design of the coin signifies how independent nations join hands to work together for the progress of their people.

He highlighted the important economic ties between the two nations, encompassing trade, foreign direct investment, finance, and remittances, and lauded the deep people-to-people connection between the countries in various walks of life, particularly in the field of education. He hoped that given the promising future of the fintech sector in Pakistan and SBP’s multiple initiatives for supporting the same, US fintech firms would explore and invest in the opportunities provided by these emerging businesses.

The foreign secretary praised the beautiful commemorative coin, remarking that the national symbols of Pakistan and the US on the coin highlight the democratic roots of both countries. He paid tribute to the mutually beneficial relationship between the countries, acknowledging the efforts of Ambassador Blome in injecting a new vigor into this relationship.

Delineating the multidimensional relationship between the two countries, encompassing trade & investment, defense, counter-terrorism, education, energy, climate, and health, he said that the high-level bilateral visits between the two countries have helped to further cement the relationship. Reiterating the importance of the Pak-US relationship for Pakistan, the US, and the region, the foreign secretary said that the coin would continue to stand as an enduring symbol of our commitment to this long-standing association.

In his address, the US envoy said that the coin represents the shared values, ideals, and common ties between the two countries, as well as their commitment to a brighter future. He thanked SBP for the meaningful gesture of issuance of the commemorative coin and expressed his hope of working closely with the Government of Pakistan. He was confident that new initiatives such as the US-Pakistan Green Alliance would help both countries to jointly address their shared challenges.