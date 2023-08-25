Faisal Aftab’s Zayn Capital VC Rebrands As Zayn VC

Zayn Capital VC has been officially rebranded as Zayn VC, a strategic move that aims to differentiate the fund from Zayn Capital – Debt & Advisory.

The two entities have always been independent but previously operated as a symbiotic platform differentiated by equity (Zayn VC) and debt (Zayn Advisory) focuses.

Founded in 2021 by Faisal Aftab, a Pakistani-American investor and entrepreneur, Zayn VC (formerly Zayn Capital VC) has quickly established itself as a leading venture capital fund in Pakistan. With a strong focus on supporting and nurturing early-stage startups, Zayn VC provides financial backing, mentorship, and strategic guidance to help these startups thrive.

Zayn VC has backed leading tech startups in Pakistan, including Haball, NayaPay, PostEX, Bookme, Abhi Finance, AdalFi, EduFi, Bazaar-tech, KTrade, SnappRetail, Laam, Krave Mart, GrocerApp, Truck It In, Savyour, Prosper, Bagallery, Trellis Housing Finance, Tazah, Zaraye, and Colabs.

“We are excited to unveil our new brand identity as Zayn VC,” said Faisal Aftab, Founder of Zayn VC. “This rebranding reflects our commitment to supporting early-stage startups in Pakistan and distinguishes us from any unrelated entities. We remain dedicated to fostering innovation and driving the growth of the startup ecosystem in Pakistan”.

Zayn VC actively seeks investment opportunities in promising startups across various sectors. The fund’s comprehensive support system, including financial resources, mentorship, and strategic guidance, positions it as an ideal partner for entrepreneurs looking to scale their businesses.