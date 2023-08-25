Price of Gold in Pakistan Crosses Rs. 235,000 Per Tola

The price of gold in Pakistan crossed the Rs. 235,000 per tola barrier after an increase of Rs. 2,900 per tola on Friday.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) jumped by Rs. 2,900 per tola to Rs. 235,500 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 2,486 to Rs. 201,903.

The current week began with an increase of Rs. 3,100 per tola on Monday before another increase of Rs. 4,600 per tola on Tuesday. Wednesday saw the price fall by Rs. 1,900 per tola, while the price of the precious metal remained unchanged on Thursday. This means that, cumulatively, the price of gold has increased by Rs. 8,700 per tola during the week so far.

In the international market, spot gold was largely unchanged at $1,917.17 per ounce by 1149 GMT, while the US gold futures went down by 0.1 percent to $1,945.20.