Punjab Launches New Program to Upgrade All Schools

In a bid to enhance both the educational quality and administrative efficiency of schools, the Caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, has issued a directive for the comprehensive upgrade of schools.

This significant decision emerged from a meeting convened at the Chief Minister’s office on Thursday. The primary focus of the meeting was to formulate strategies for the improvement of education by upgrading the existing school infrastructure.

ALSO READ Over 2,200 Children Suffered Sexual Abuse in First 6 Months of 2023

With the nod of approval from Mohsin Naqvi, the plan for school upgradation was set in motion, emphasizing the necessity of a well-executable action plan. An integral aspect of this initiative was the unanimous agreement to designate the elevated government schools as ‘Punjab Public Schools’.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that a dedicated effort would be made to enhance the quality of education by upgrading one girls’ and one boys’ school in every division, with a total of 216 government schools slated for uplift across Punjab. To empower and equip teachers in model schools, an extensive training session is in the pipeline, scheduled to be conducted at esteemed institutions like LUMS and UMT.

The overarching goal of this endeavor is to bridge the educational and administrative gap between government schools and highly regarded private institutions. To this end, the expertise of exceptionally qualified visiting educators will be enlisted to support the enhanced schools. Notably, an emphasis will be placed on revamping the physical infrastructure, encompassing buildings, classrooms, and laboratories, to bring them up to cutting-edge standards.

To oversee the administrative affairs of the newly established Punjab Public Schools, a distinct division will be created under the umbrella of the Danish School Authority. This specialized wing will be responsible for ensuring the smooth administrative functioning of the upgraded schools. The pivotal meeting saw the participation of key figures including the Chief Secretary, Secretaries of Finance, Schools, and relevant officials, all collaborating to drive this transformative educational initiative forward.