Get Ready to Travel to Turkey with Zong 4G’s Innovative New Roaming Offers!

Have you packed your bags and picked up your passport? Don’t forget to subscribe to Zong 4G’s brand-new Turkey Bundle to stay connected on your trip!

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecom, has launched exciting new roaming bundles designed to provide unmatched resources for customers traveling to Turkey and enhance their experience. These thoughtfully curated packages not only ensure uninterrupted communication but also offer an array of data and voice bundles to suit every traveler’s needs.

With Turkey recently becoming a popular tourist destination, Zong 4G’s innovative offerings aim to facilitate a seamless and enjoyable travel experience.

The new Turkey Prepaid Voice & Data IR Offers come with an enticing combination of minutes, SMS, and data, enabling customers to remain connected with their loved ones and work commitments.

Zong 4G places a strong emphasis on customer convenience by offering competitively priced bundles that provide abundant resources, ensuring smooth connectivity during international travel.

The offers cater to customers’ varying needs, offering 30, 60, and 90 minutes of talk time, coupled with ample SMS and data, ranging from 1GB to 5GB, ensuring travelers have abundant resources for sharing memories, browsing, and navigating Turkey’s attractions.

Customers can activate these bundles easily through the MY ZONG APP or by dialing *4255# for a duration of 15, 30, and 45 days, respectively, equipping you for both long-term and short-term stays.

Offer Name Resources Price Validity Turkey Prepaid Voice & Data IR Offer 30 Mins, 30 SMS, 1GB Rs. 2,232.00

+Tax 15 Days Turkey Prepaid Voice & Data IR offer 60 Mins, 60 SMS, 3GB Rs. 4,800.00

+Tax 30 days Turkey Prepaid Voice & Data IR Offer 90 Mins, 90 SMS, 5GB Rs. 7,600.00

+Tax 45 days

The official spokesperson for Zong 4G commented on the offer saying, “Zong 4G always recognizes the needs of its customers, crafting unique packages for people traveling abroad. The new Turkey Bundle is a well-researched and tailor-made package for those booking their vacation for or conducting their business at this popular destination to ensure that they stay connected in the most affordable way possible.”

Zong 4G has made it possible for travelers going to Turkey to stay connected during their memorable moments. These bundles resonate with Zong’s commitment to delivering seamless and affordable connectivity solutions, making customer convenience a top priority.