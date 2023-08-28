Samba Bank Appoints Saudi Woman As Director

Samba Bank has appointed a Saudi women banker, Kholood K. AI-Khelaiwi, as Non-executive Director.

She will replace Ali Muhammad Mahoon, the former President and CEO of MCB Bank, who resigned recently from his position.

According to the stock filing, the board is pleased to approve the appointment of Ms. Kholood K. AI-Khelaiwi as Non-Executive Director on the board of Samba Bank Limited for the remainder of the period. Her appointment shall be effective subject to the State Bank of Pakistan (“SBP”) approval/clearance.

The new director has been serving at The Saudi National Bank in different capacities since 2020. She is presently working as head of trading for global markets at The Saudi National Bank

With her addition to the board, the representation of The Saudi National Bank and women board members increased on the board of Samba Bank Limited. The Chairman of the board, Mustafa Ilays, and the directors.