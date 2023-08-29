5G Auction To Be Held Within 10 Months: Interim IT Minister

Caretaker Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif on Tuesday assured that the auction of the 5G network will be held within the next 10 months.

The federal minister said this during a meeting with Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major General (Retired) Hafeez Ur Rehman in his office today.

During the meeting, there was an extended discussion concerning telecommunication, the 5G auction in Pakistan, and the spectrum in general. Apart from promising to organize the 5G auction within 10 months, the IT Minister stated that any hurdles in the government’s bid to introduce the new technology will be addressed as soon as possible.

He expressed his determination to provide all citizens with access to various facilities following the successful completion of the 5G auction.

The federal minister went on to say that all concerns with telecom tariffs, teledensity, and spectrum regulations would be addressed and managed appropriately.

He further said that the quality of telecom services will be significantly improved.