Inclusivity In Action: Sybrid’s Latest Diversity Report Shining Light on Inclusion and Achievement

In an extraordinary display of commitment to fostering an inclusive environment, Sybrid Pvt. Ltd. has released its latest diversity report which highlight’s the company’s journey in building an organization that thrives on the strength of its people, irrespective of their backgrounds or identities.

Sybrid’s 2023 Diversity Report proudly presents a comprehensive outlook on the company’s commitment to fostering diversity across five vital verticals: gender, religion, geographical location, function, and ethnicity.

Emphasizing the empowerment of women, Sybrid strives to enable them to reach their full potential through fair hiring practices, equal pay, and ample access to training and development opportunities. The report also showcases a steady increase in the number of female colleagues at the company, underlining the progress in gender representation.

Moreover, Sybrid celebrates a rich tapestry of ethnic diversity, with team members hailing from diverse backgrounds. Sybrid’s commitment to accommodating different religious beliefs is evident through the observance of various religious events, including Christmas, Holi, and Eid, where employees are encouraged to practice their faith freely and comfortably.

With a wide range of services and solutions catering to various sectors, Sybrid ensures diversity in serving its clients. Over the years, the company has developed multiple brands, each specializing in different industries. Diversity extends beyond the surface as Sybrid boasts over 20 different functions and units, employing a workforce of 2,000+, with females constituting over 23% of this figure.

They have offices and support functions strategically spread across more than 10 cities, and their inclusive approach reaches remote areas as well. The company further solidifies its commitment to diversity by setting up R&D centres in various universities throughout Pakistan, ensuring opportunities for talent from diverse educational backgrounds.

“It’s an inspiring environment where everyone’s unique qualities are valued and contribute to our success. The unity among colleagues from different backgrounds fuels innovation. Sybrid sets a benchmark for diversity in the corporate world, and I’m proud to be part of this progressive journey.” says Sadaf Zehra, Senior Marketing Executive at Sybrid.

The 2023 Diversity Report stands as a testament to Sybrid’s dedication to creating a dynamic work environment that harnesses the strengths of its diverse workforce to drive innovation and success.

To get detailed insights on how Sybrid is setting the bar high in the corporate world of inclusion, click here.