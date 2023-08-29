Rescue 1122 Saves 3 From Chairlift Mishap in Chitral

A tense rescue operation was carried out after a chairlift malfunctioned and got stuck 150 feet in Chitral. The incident, reminiscent of the recent cable car ordeal in Battagram, involved three individuals trapped mid-air due to rope breakage. The disaster team of Rescue 1122 was called to the scene to rescue them.

The team rappelled onto the malfunctioning chairlift, they used a technique involving a ‘dolly’ securely tied to the edge of the lift to ensure a steady approach.

The chairlift which was hanging perilously above the Chitral River, became non-operational after one of its cables snapped. Fortunately, all three passengers were successfully rescued after hours of careful maneuvering and strategic planning by the rescue team.

Unfortunately, this was the second such incident to take place within a week, where a chairlift carrying school children was suspended after one of the wires broke, putting several children and their teacher in danger before being rescued by the security forces.

Last week’s incident in Battagram sparked nationwide concern and attention. It took the combined efforts of the Pakistan Army, local rescue departments, and communities to safely retrieve all eight passengers from the cable car that was left dangling precariously after a cable failure.