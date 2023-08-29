Win Melbourne University’s Graduate Research Scholarship Through PM’s Youth Program

In a move to foster academic excellence and support aspiring scholars, the Prime Minister (PM)’s Youth Program has unveiled its latest initiative: the Graduate Research Scholarship Application. The program aims to empower students who have accepted offers for research courses but deferred commencement or are currently enrolled in graduate research degrees at the prestigious University of Melbourne.
Prospective applicants can read on to navigate the application process seamlessly:
- Course Selection: Aspiring scholars can choose from a range of graduate research courses, including Doctor of Philosophy, Doctorate by Research, Master of Philosophy (MPhil), and Masters by Research.
- Eligibility and Fees: Applicants must ensure they meet the minimum eligibility requirements for their chosen course, including course prerequisites, English language proficiency, and compliance with student visa conditions specified by the Department of Home Affairs. Eligible candidates will automatically be considered for the Graduate Research Scholarship, which covers living expenses and/or tuition fees.
- Document Preparation: The application process requires academic transcripts and a well-structured CV as essential documentation.
- Online Application: Candidates are encouraged to submit their applications directly through the University of Melbourne’s online form. The application form can be accessed online.
- Assessment and Offers: All submitted applications will undergo a thorough assessment, and applicants will subsequently receive notifications regarding the outcomes.
- Scholarship Opportunities: Eligible candidates will be automatically considered for the Graduate Research Scholarship. Additionally, other scholarships and bursaries are available, some of which require separate applications.
- Accommodation Planning: International students and those requiring relocation are advised to begin planning their accommodations in advance.