Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Asia Cup 2023: Nepali Cricketer Falls in Love With Multani Sohan Halwa

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 30, 2023 | 7:19 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Nepali pacer, Pratis Gharti Chhetri, was seen enjoying Multani Sohan Halwa with Pakistani all-rounder, Faheem Ashraf, ahead of the first game of the Asia Cup 2023.

In a short video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on social media, Faheem Ashraf can be seen offering Sohan Halwa to Gharti Chhetri.

ALSO READ

The 19-year-old Nepali fast bowler told the Pakistani all-rounder about the famous local foods of Nepal, sparking an interest in Faheem Ashraf to try them.

In another separate interaction, wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, praised the Nepal national cricket team for their qualification for the Asia Cup.

During a meeting with the Nepali cricketers in a hotel, the Peshawar-born cricketer lauded their dedication to the game and encouraged them to maintain their hard work.

ALSO READ

The right-handed batter also offered support from Pakistan and reassured the Nepali team that continued hard work and dedication would yield productive results.

It is worth noting that the Men in Green kicked off their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Nepal today at the Multan Cricket Stadium after a grand opening ceremony.

Imad Ali Jan

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>