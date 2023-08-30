Asia Cup 2023: Nepali Cricketer Falls in Love With Multani Sohan Halwa

Nepali pacer, Pratis Gharti Chhetri, was seen enjoying Multani Sohan Halwa with Pakistani all-rounder, Faheem Ashraf, ahead of the first game of the Asia Cup 2023.

In a short video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on social media, Faheem Ashraf can be seen offering Sohan Halwa to Gharti Chhetri.

The 19-year-old Nepali fast bowler told the Pakistani all-rounder about the famous local foods of Nepal, sparking an interest in Faheem Ashraf to try them.

In another separate interaction, wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, praised the Nepal national cricket team for their qualification for the Asia Cup.

A sweet treat for our guests from Nepal 🇳🇵🤩@iFaheemAshraf introduces Pratis GC to Multan's famous 𝒔𝒐𝒉𝒂𝒏 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒘𝒂@ACCMedia1 #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/cqys87JQJz — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 29, 2023

During a meeting with the Nepali cricketers in a hotel, the Peshawar-born cricketer lauded their dedication to the game and encouraged them to maintain their hard work.

The right-handed batter also offered support from Pakistan and reassured the Nepali team that continued hard work and dedication would yield productive results.

It is worth noting that the Men in Green kicked off their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Nepal today at the Multan Cricket Stadium after a grand opening ceremony.