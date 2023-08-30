How to Watch Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Match – Live Streaming and Match Time

Pakistan will face Nepal in the inaugural game of the much-anticipated 16th edition of the Asia Cup, which is set to commence today at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

This marks the first instance since 2018 that the tournament is being played in the ODI format, a change from the previous edition which was a 20-over competition.

Pakistan, who narrowly missed out on the championship title in 2022 after suffering a defeat against Sri Lanka in the final, will be keen on rewriting the narrative this year.

The Babar Azam-led side is riding high on confidence after recently clinching a 3-0 victory against Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series held in Sri Lanka.

This win has not only served as a morale booster for the Men in Green but has also propelled them to the top spot in the ICC ODI team rankings.

On the other hand, Nepal, who are making their debut appearance in the Asia Cup, secured their berth in the event by emerging victorious in the qualifiers round held in May.

The Nepal team, although newcomers to the Asia Cup, are no strangers to competitive international cricket and will be eager to make a mark in this prestigious tournament.

Match Timings

The first Pakistan-Nepal match in Aisa Cup 2023 will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium with the game starting at 2:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. Nepal 30 August 2023 2:30 PM Multan Cricket Stadium

Live Stream

Pakistan vs. Nepal live streaming will be available for cricket fans in Pakistan at Tapmad and Tamasha while the match will be telecasted live on PTV Sports and ASports as well.