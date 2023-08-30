Babar Azam A Century Away from Equaling Saeed Anwar’s Record

The all-format captain, Babar Azam, came up with yet another century against Nepal in the first game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The right-hander scored 151 runs off 131 balls, including 14 boundaries and four maximums, leading the Men in Green to post a target of 343 runs in the opening game.

With this fantastic knock, the 28-year-old batter is now just one century away from equaling the record of Saeed Anwar for the most centuries in ODI cricket for Pakistan.

Saeed Anwar had scored 20 centuries in 247 ODIs, while the Lahore-born cricketer has scored 19 centuries in just 104 matches. He had previously overtaken Mohammad Yousuf, who scored 15 centuries.

Batter Matches 100s 50s Saeed Anwar 247 20 43 Babar Azam 104 19 28 Mohammad Yousuf 281 15 62 Mohammad Hafeez 218 11 38 Fakhar Zaman 74 10 15

The Men in Green made a strong comeback after losing two early wickets for only 52 runs, thanks to a phenomenal show from the middle-order batters.

Babar Azam got equal support from Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed, who scored 44 runs off 50 balls and an unbeaten 109 runs off just 71 balls, respectively.