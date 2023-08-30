Meri Gari’s Progressive Impact on Pakistan’s Road Freight

In the realm of logistics and supply chain management, the traditional methods of operation have long been a source of inefficiency and opacity. However, with the advent of digital technology, the landscape is rapidly changing.

One such game-changer in the road freight sector of Pakistan is Meri Gari, a tech-driven, service-led trucking partner for all stakeholders in the industry.

Meri Gari is not just another start-up; it is a venture-backed by leading Pakistani names in the logistics and clearing services sector – Ryan Agencies and Crescent Services. With more than 90 years of combined experience, these entities symbolize trust and reliability and have deep-rooted relationships with a wide range of diversified shippers and carriers. This rich heritage and industry knowledge give Meri Gari a unique edge in transforming the road freight sector in Pakistan.

The Meri Gari App: Empowering Businesses and Individuals

The Meri Gari app is a powerful tool designed to empower businesses and individuals to take control of their logistics and supply chain operations. The app allows users to manage every stage of their operations from transparent bidding to real-time tracking.

Key Features of the Meri Gari App

The Meri Gari app offers a range of unmatched features designed to enhance efficiency and transparency in the road freight sector.

Bid and Offer: The app enables users to receive bids and place offers against their loads through a transparent and competitive platform.

Create Your Own Marketplace: Users can easily add their trusted truckers, creating a personalized network for competitive rates comparison and service evaluation.

In-App Tracking & Milestones: With real-time updates, the app keeps users informed about the status of their shipments. This ensures instant visibility, enabling proactive decision-making and enhancing overall supply chain management.

Meri Gari: A Trusted Partner for Leading Brands

Meri Gari has onboarded a vast range of leading local and international brands from different industries, including Gul Ahmed, LCI, Red Bull, National Foods, Shell, and Hubco.

This demonstrates the trust and confidence these brands have in Meri Gari’s ability to deliver efficient and transparent freight services.

Meri Gari’s Vision and Strategy

Meri Gari’s mission is to transform the conventional concept of road freight in Pakistan into a more efficient, transparent and convenient process. The company plans to execute this by leveraging its superior technological product, in-depth market expertise, and the ability to deliver customized solutions to all types of freight needs.

Unlike other trucking start-ups, Meri Gari’s approach is backed by industry leaders with extensive years of experience in the logistics sector, giving it a competitive edge.

Quality Performance Across All Levels

Meri Gari ensures quality performance across all levels of the departments through various strategies. These include technology partnerships with TPL, Next Gen, a customized ERP, a state-of-the-art technological product, a 24/7 call center, expert supervision at all operational levels, trained drivers, helpers, labor, and a verification process for all truckers to ensure best-in-class services.

Meri Gari: A Brand of the Future

Meri Gari is a home-grown, tech-driven and inclusive brand focused on driving impact through service-led innovation.

With its steady growth in the face of a tough economic situation, Meri Gari is poised to become a leading name in the road freight industry in Pakistan. Head Quartered in Karachi, it is constantly increasing its footprint in Punjab and KPK.

The Future of Freight in Pakistan

With the advent of technology, businesses and individuals are seeking more efficient, convenient, and transparent solutions.

Meri Gari, with its tech-driven, service-led approach, is well-positioned to meet these needs and transform the road freight sector in Pakistan. The company’s digital platform not only offers a more efficient way of managing freight but also provides transparency and control that was previously unheard of in the industry. Meri Gari is not just a game-changer; it is the future of road freight in Pakistan.

By digitally connecting shippers and truckers and bringing efficiency to the goods mobility sector, Meri Gari is setting new standards in the industry and paving the way for a more efficient and transparent road freight sector.