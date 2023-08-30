Pakistani IT Industry Looking At $100 Million in Export Orders At ITCN Asia: Expert

Pakistani-origin and internationally acclaimed information technology expert and entrepreneur Noman Said has opined that – for all practical reasons – the information technology industry is currently the only industry in Pakistan that can turn around the trade deficit, stabilize rupee-dollar parity, create millions of jobs and project soft-image of Pakistan on the world map.

Noman Said expressed his optimism – based on input from international markets – that Pakistan can earn up to $100 million in export orders through this exposition of Pakistani talent in this internationally significant event.

It is pertinent to note that the 23rd Edition of ITCN Asia will be held in Karachi from August 30 – September 2 and will see the participation of hundreds of IT companies in general and Pakistani IT services exporters in particular.

Noman Said explained that the government needs to remove certain impediments to providing Pakistani IT companies with a level playing field vis-à-vis international & regional players:

declare the IT industry irrevocably tax-free for a decade – notwithstanding any change in the government announce a flexible foreign exchange regime for the IT industry to enable them to utilize their earnings in foreign exchange as the IT industry is totally intertwined with the international financial system SBP, FBR, and SECP should have facilitative and uniform policies for creating an enabling environment for the growth of the IT industry in the country MoITT should embark on national-level skills development programs in artificial intelligence (AI); games development; FinTech; digitalization of governance; blockchain technologies and app development.

Noman Said also informed that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has also made IT one of their key focus areas and maintained that IT is one such industry that can propel growth in all other industries through its productivity multiplier effects of automation, digitization, and machine learning.