PTA Conducts Quality of Service Survey in Punjab, KP, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) conducted Quality of Service (QoS) surveys in 19 cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, and in Islamabad Capital Territory to measure the performance and quality of services offered by Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to customers.
The survey results revealed that CMOs are compliant with respect to upload and download speed to a great extent, while improvement is observed in network latency and webpage loading time as compared to earlier surveys. Moreover, some of the Voice KPIs have been found below the licensed threshold in a few areas.
During the survey, in accordance with Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) licenses and Cellular Mobile Network Quality of Service (QoS) Regulations, 2021; mobile network coverage, QoS KPIs of Voice, SMS and mobile broadband were checked using state-of-the-art automated QoS Monitoring & Benchmarking Tool.
Based upon the compliance level of each KPI against the threshold defined in the respective licenses and QoS Regulations, CMOs have been ranked between 1st to 4th position in Mobile Network Coverage and Voice Services as per compliance level in surveyed cities.
Mobile Network Coverage Ranking
|
Operator
|
Ranking
|Compliant
|Non-Compliant
|4G
|3G
|4G
|3G
|Ufone
|18
|17
|1
|–
|1st
|Zong
|17
|9
|2
|2
|2nd
|Telenor
|13
|13
|6
|1
|3rd
|Jazz
|15
|7
|4
|2
|4th
Similarly, in the Mobile Broadband Speed segment, the ranking is with respect to the highest data download & upload speed, network latency, and webpage loading time.
Mobile Broadband Service Ranking
(Download)
|Operator
|Highest Throughput – Number of Cities
|Standing
|4G
|3G
|4G
|3G
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Jazz
|12
|5
|2
|–
|2
|6
|6
|3
|1st
|3rd
|Zong
|7
|12
|–
|–
|6
|5
|3
|5
|2nd
|2nd
|Ufone
|–
|2
|12
|5
|9
|7
|2
|1
|3rd
|1st
|Telenor
|–
|–
|5
|14
|2
|1
|8
|8
|4th
|4th
(Upload)
|Operator
|Highest Throughput – Number of Cities
|Standing
|4G
|3G
|4G
|3G
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Jazz
|13
|5
|1
|–
|–
|3
|–
|14
|1st
|4th
|Zong
|6
|7
|6
|–
|3
|9
|4
|3
|2nd
|2nd
|Ufone
|–
|7
|12
|–
|15
|4
|–
|–
|3rd
|1st
|Telenor
|–
|–
|–
|19
|1
|3
|15
|–
|4th
|3rd
Voice Call Quality Ranking
|Operator
|Voice QoS KPIs
|Standing
|Compliant
|Non-Compliant
|Jazz
|130
|3
|1st
|Zong
|129
|4
|2nd
|Ufone
|126
|7
|3rd
|Telenor
|117
|16
|4th
Overall Telecom Operator Ranking
|Service
|STANDING
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Mobile Network Coverage
|Ufone
|Zong
|Telenor
|Mobile Broadband
|3G
|Ufone
|Zong
|Jazz
|4G
|Jazz
|Zong
|Ufone
|Voice
|Jazz
|Zong
|Ufone
|SMS
|Ufone
|Jazz
|Zong
The complete survey results have been placed on PTA’s website for information on the subscribers.
The field teams are diligently conducting service quality monitoring activities with the objective of urging mobile operators for the provision of better mobile services and fostering a competitive environment among them.