PTA Conducts Quality of Service Survey in Punjab, KP, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) conducted Quality of Service (QoS) surveys in 19 cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, and in Islamabad Capital Territory to measure the performance and quality of services offered by Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to customers.

The survey results revealed that CMOs are compliant with respect to upload and download speed to a great extent, while improvement is observed in network latency and webpage loading time as compared to earlier surveys. Moreover, some of the Voice KPIs have been found below the licensed threshold in a few areas.

During the survey, in accordance with Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) licenses and Cellular Mobile Network Quality of Service (QoS) Regulations, 2021; mobile network coverage, QoS KPIs of Voice, SMS and mobile broadband were checked using state-of-the-art automated QoS Monitoring & Benchmarking Tool.

Based upon the compliance level of each KPI against the threshold defined in the respective licenses and QoS Regulations, CMOs have been ranked between 1st to 4th position in Mobile Network Coverage and Voice Services as per compliance level in surveyed cities.

Mobile Network Coverage Ranking

Operator Ranking Compliant Non-Compliant 4G 3G 4G 3G Ufone 18 17 1 – 1st Zong 17 9 2 2 2nd Telenor 13 13 6 1 3rd Jazz 15 7 4 2 4th

Similarly, in the Mobile Broadband Speed segment, the ranking is with respect to the highest data download & upload speed, network latency, and webpage loading time.

Mobile Broadband Service Ranking

(Download)

Operator Highest Throughput – Number of Cities Standing 4G 3G 4G 3G 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Jazz 12 5 2 – 2 6 6 3 1st 3rd Zong 7 12 – – 6 5 3 5 2nd 2nd Ufone – 2 12 5 9 7 2 1 3rd 1st Telenor – – 5 14 2 1 8 8 4th 4th

(Upload)

Operator Highest Throughput – Number of Cities Standing 4G 3G 4G 3G 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Jazz 13 5 1 – – 3 – 14 1st 4th Zong 6 7 6 – 3 9 4 3 2nd 2nd Ufone – 7 12 – 15 4 – – 3rd 1st Telenor – – – 19 1 3 15 – 4th 3rd

Voice Call Quality Ranking

Operator Voice QoS KPIs Standing Compliant Non-Compliant Jazz 130 3 1st Zong 129 4 2nd Ufone 126 7 3rd Telenor 117 16 4th

Overall Telecom Operator Ranking

Service STANDING 1st 2nd 3rd Mobile Network Coverage Ufone Zong Telenor Mobile Broadband 3G Ufone Zong Jazz 4G Jazz Zong Ufone Voice Jazz Zong Ufone SMS Ufone Jazz Zong

The complete survey results have been placed on PTA’s website for information on the subscribers.

The field teams are diligently conducting service quality monitoring activities with the objective of urging mobile operators for the provision of better mobile services and fostering a competitive environment among them.