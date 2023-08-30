PTA Conducts Quality of Service Survey in Punjab, KP, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 30, 2023 | 2:16 pm
Smartphone User

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) conducted Quality of Service (QoS) surveys in 19 cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, and in Islamabad Capital Territory to measure the performance and quality of services offered by Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to customers.

The survey results revealed that CMOs are compliant with respect to upload and download speed to a great extent, while improvement is observed in network latency and webpage loading time as compared to earlier surveys. Moreover, some of the Voice KPIs have been found below the licensed threshold in a few areas.

ALSO READ

During the survey, in accordance with Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) licenses and Cellular Mobile Network Quality of Service (QoS) Regulations, 2021; mobile network coverage, QoS KPIs of Voice, SMS and mobile broadband were checked using state-of-the-art automated QoS Monitoring & Benchmarking Tool.

Based upon the compliance level of each KPI against the threshold defined in the respective licenses and QoS Regulations, CMOs have been ranked between 1st to 4th position in Mobile Network Coverage and Voice Services as per compliance level in surveyed cities.

Mobile Network Coverage Ranking
 

Operator

  

Ranking
Compliant Non-Compliant
4G 3G 4G 3G
Ufone 18 17 1 1st
Zong 17 9 2 2 2nd
Telenor 13 13 6 1 3rd
Jazz 15 7 4 2 4th

Similarly, in the Mobile Broadband Speed segment, the ranking is with respect to the highest data download & upload speed, network latency, and webpage loading time.

Mobile Broadband Service Ranking

(Download)

Operator Highest Throughput – Number of Cities Standing
4G 3G 4G 3G
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 1st 2nd 3rd 4th
Jazz 12 5 2 2 6 6 3 1st 3rd 
Zong 7 12 6 5 3 5 2nd  2nd 
Ufone 2 12 5 9 7 2 1 3rd  1st  
Telenor 5 14 2 1 8 8 4th  4th 

(Upload)

Operator Highest Throughput – Number of Cities Standing
4G 3G 4G 3G
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 1st 2nd 3rd 4th
Jazz 13 5 1 3 14 1st 4th
Zong 6 7 6 3 9 4 3 2nd  2nd 
Ufone 7 12 15 4 3rd  1st  
Telenor 19 1 3 15 4th  3rd 
Voice Call Quality Ranking
Operator Voice QoS KPIs Standing
Compliant Non-Compliant
Jazz 130 3 1st
Zong 129 4 2nd
Ufone 126 7 3rd
Telenor 117 16 4th
Overall Telecom Operator Ranking
Service STANDING
1st 2nd 3rd
Mobile Network Coverage Ufone Zong Telenor
Mobile Broadband 3G Ufone Zong Jazz
4G Jazz Zong Ufone
Voice Jazz Zong Ufone
SMS Ufone Jazz Zong

The complete survey results have been placed on PTA’s website for information on the subscribers.

ALSO READ

The field teams are diligently conducting service quality monitoring activities with the objective of urging mobile operators for the provision of better mobile services and fostering a competitive environment among them.

ProPK Staff

lens

Sohai Ali Abro Is Set To Make A Television Comeback In Upcoming Drama Serial ‘Gentleman’
Read more in lens

proproperty

KP’s Property Dealers Association Urges Govt to Reconsider Rising Taxes
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>