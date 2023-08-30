School Van Fire Catches Fire Due to Diesel Leakage in Rawalpindi

In the early hours of Wednesday, a school van caught fire in the Shah Khalid Colony, Rawalpindi. The fire caused by a diesel leakage quickly spread through the van, causing concern among residents and parents.

Rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, where firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. The incident took place on Old Airport Road, a bustling thoroughfare. Despite the intensity of the fire, there were no casualties or injuries reported.

The van was en route to a local school, transporting children from the Shah Khalid Colony. Fortunately, all the students and the driver emerged from the incident unscathed. The heroic efforts of the rescue operation and the efficient response of the firefighters played a crucial role in preventing any harm to the children and the driver.

Poorly maintained vehicles often run into similar problems. School vans were previously banned from using CNG cylinders as there were several incidents of them catching fire or exploding.