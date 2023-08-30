This Junior Hospital Clerk in Lahore is Secretly a Millionaire

By Asma Sajid | Published Aug 30, 2023 | 1:31 pm

Arshad Butt, a junior clerk at Services Hospital Lahore, was exposed as a millionaire following an investigation launched by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE). ACE’s inquiry targeted Arshad Butt, also the President of the Punjab Paramedical Staff Association, who had gained his position at the hospital through forged academic credentials.

Despite earning just Rs. 57,000 per month, the probe unveiled that over the past eight months, transactions totaling a staggering Rs. 1.1 crore flowed into Butt’s bank account. Further scrutiny exposed his ownership of a sprawling 18 kanal and 18 marlas of commercial property, alongside two residences held by his wife.

The investigation unveiled corruption and deceit. Arshad Butt has a private laboratory near Services Hospital, directing patients there through Abdus Samad, an employee of the government hospital. Samples collected at his private lab were then processed at the hospital’s expense.

Moreover, Butt faced allegations of preferential appointments and embezzlement. He appointed favorites to different hospital departments and collected bribes amounting to millions from perpetually absent workers, funds siphoned from their salaries.

Earlier, ACE apprehended Arshad Butt for possessing counterfeit stamps of the hospital’s medical superintendent and deputy medical superintendent. A senior special judge, Khalid Mehmood Bhatti, suspended his bail, marking a significant step towards justice in this intricate case of fraud and corruption.

>