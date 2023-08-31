Apple Patents a Video Game Display-Like Windscreen

Apple Inc. has submitted a patent for an augmented reality (AR) windshield, which may revolutionize driver experience and interaction with the road.

Augmented reality is a technology that overlays digital information onto the actual environment. Experts have likened it to the game Pokemon Go, but instead of gathering virtual critters, you (the driver) are maneuvering through traffic, obstacles, and pothole-riddled roads.

Apple’s patent advises utilizing a range of sensors like visible light cameras, infrared cameras, and even radar devices to construct a 3D picture of the world outside your car.

This model then serves as the canvas for all sorts of valuable (or possibly distracting) information. The patent proposes that the windshield displays simulated speed bumps if you’re driving too quickly, which sounds borderline dangerous for highway driving.

While the concepts are very ‘sci-fi’, there are some real-world obstacles to consider. For starters, turning an entire windshield into a high-quality AR display is difficult. The patent is a bit ambiguous on how this would actually function questioning its viability.

Driving safety is also a major concern with drivers being so engaged in their AR windshields that they forget they’re driving a car.

While its implications are unknown, AR windshield technology seems like an exciting prospect, especially for tech enthusiasts.