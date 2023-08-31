Babar Azam Breaks Another Virat Kohli Record in Asia Cup

Pakistan cricket team captain, Babar Azam, displayed a match-winning innings against Nepal in the first game of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The all-format captain scored 151 runs off 131 deliveries, including 14 boundaries and four sixes, leading the national side to post a huge total of 343 runs on the board.

With this record-breaking knock, the Lahore-born cricketer overtook Virat Kohli’s highest individual score as a captain in Asia Cup history.

The former Indian captain had scored 136 runs against Bangladesh in the 2014 edition, while Sourav Ganguly had scored 135* against Bangladesh back in 2000. Here’s the top 5 list:

Batter Score Country Opposition Year Babar Azam 151 Pakistan Nepal 2023 Virat Kohli 136 India Bangladesh 2014 Sourav Ganguly 135* India Bangladesh 2000 Arjuna Ranatunga 131* Sri Lanka India 1997

It is worth noting that the 28-year-old batter is now just one century away from equaling the record of Saeed Anwar for the most centuries in ODI cricket for Pakistan.

With this century, the right-handed batter created history by scoring the fastest 19 ODI hundreds, surpassing the record of former South African batter, Hashim Amla.