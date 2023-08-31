Babar Azam Breaks Another Virat Kohli Record in Asia Cup

Pakistan cricket team captain, Babar Azam, displayed a match-winning innings against Nepal in the first game of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.
The all-format captain scored 151 runs off 131 deliveries, including 14 boundaries and four sixes, leading the national side to post a huge total of 343 runs on the board.
With this record-breaking knock, the Lahore-born cricketer overtook Virat Kohli’s highest individual score as a captain in Asia Cup history.
The former Indian captain had scored 136 runs against Bangladesh in the 2014 edition, while Sourav Ganguly had scored 135* against Bangladesh back in 2000. Here’s the top 5 list:
|Batter
|Score
|Country
|Opposition
|Year
|Babar Azam
|151
|Pakistan
|Nepal
|2023
|Virat Kohli
|136
|India
|Bangladesh
|2014
|Sourav Ganguly
|135*
|India
|Bangladesh
|2000
|Arjuna Ranatunga
|131*
|Sri Lanka
|India
|1997
It is worth noting that the 28-year-old batter is now just one century away from equaling the record of Saeed Anwar for the most centuries in ODI cricket for Pakistan.
With this century, the right-handed batter created history by scoring the fastest 19 ODI hundreds, surpassing the record of former South African batter, Hashim Amla.