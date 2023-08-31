Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Babar Azam Breaks Another Virat Kohli Record in Asia Cup

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 31, 2023 | 3:19 pm

Pakistan cricket team captain, Babar Azam, displayed a match-winning innings against Nepal in the first game of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The all-format captain scored 151 runs off 131 deliveries, including 14 boundaries and four sixes, leading the national side to post a huge total of 343 runs on the board.

With this record-breaking knock, the Lahore-born cricketer overtook Virat Kohli’s highest individual score as a captain in Asia Cup history.

The former Indian captain had scored 136 runs against Bangladesh in the 2014 edition, while Sourav Ganguly had scored 135* against Bangladesh back in 2000. Here’s the top 5 list:

Batter Score Country Opposition Year
Babar Azam 151 Pakistan Nepal 2023
Virat Kohli 136 India Bangladesh 2014
Sourav Ganguly 135* India Bangladesh 2000
Arjuna Ranatunga 131* Sri Lanka India 1997
It is worth noting that the 28-year-old batter is now just one century away from equaling the record of Saeed Anwar for the most centuries in ODI cricket for Pakistan.

With this century, the right-handed batter created history by scoring the fastest 19 ODI hundreds, surpassing the record of former South African batter, Hashim Amla.

>